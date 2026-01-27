Zimbabwe: Magaya Faces Four New Rape Counts After Dramatic Arrest

Shortly after a dramatic arrest while leaving court on Monday morning, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya appeared back before the Harare magistrate court to face four counts of rape.

Magaya appeared before magistrate Fadzai Mtombeni.

The matter was remanded to February 16 for a trial that will run on a continuous roll until February 19, 2026.

In one count, the State alleges that in June 2020, Magaya offered a 24-year-old woman a position as a voluntary ministerial worker at the PHD call center; she reportedly accepted and moved into the church-owned hotel.

The Court heard that on 26 July 2020 during the evening, Magaya invited the complainant to Villa 13, a hotel room through a WhatsApp message to the usual Bible Study which used to be attended by most youths.

Upon arrival, the complainant found Magaya in the room with another female staff member of the Hotel watching a movie.

Suddenly the female staff member went out of the hotel room and reportedly locked Magaya and the complainant inside the room.

Thereafter, Magaya reportedly grabbed the complainant and dragged her into the bedroom, where he overpowered her, removed her clothing, and had unprotected sexual intercourse with her once without her consent.

On the 27th of July 2020, the complainant revealed the rape to her stepfather.

She eventually came forward to the police after hearing reports of Magaya's arrest for other similar charges.