Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strikes Targeting Al-Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab militants from Jan. 25-26, 2026.

The airstrikes occurred in the vicinity of Godane, approximately 58 km northeast of Mogadishu.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab's ability to threaten our forces and citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.