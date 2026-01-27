Kenya: President Ruto Calls On All Kenyans to Take Responsibility in Ending Gender-Based Violence

Nairobi — President William Ruto has called on all Kenyans to play an active role in ending gender-based violence (GBV), saying the fight against abuse cannot be left to the government alone.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the launch of the Technical Working Group report on Gender-Based Violence, including femicide, the President emphasized that preventing GBV requires collective national action across families, communities, institutions, and security agencies.

"Ending gender-based violence is not the work of the government alone. It is a collective responsibility of all Kenyans," President Ruto said.

The Head of State urged parents and families to instil values of respect and non-violence within homes, describing the family unit as the first line of defence against abuse.

"Parents and families must nurture respect and non-violence in the home. Religious institutions must uphold the sanctity of life and dignity. Community leaders and elders must reject harmful practices and silence around abuse," he said.

President Ruto warned that cultural norms and social silence that excuse or hide abuse only worsen the crisis, calling on leaders at all levels to actively confront such practices.

The President also directed security agencies to respond firmly and professionally to cases of gender-based violence, stressing that justice must be applied without fear or favour.

He said perpetrators must be investigated and prosecuted decisively to end impunity and restore public confidence in the justice system.

President Ruto noted that findings in the taskforce report--covering femicide, domestic violence, harmful cultural practices, and technology-facilitated abuse--paint a troubling picture that demands urgent national reflection.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to reviewing and implementing the report's recommendations through appropriate constitutional and legal channels, while urging citizens to speak out, report abuse, and support survivors.

"Protecting life, dignity, and safety is not optional. It is a core duty of the State, and a shared duty of the nation," the President said.