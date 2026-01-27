Kenya: President Ruto Calls On All Kenyans to Take Responsibility in Ending Gender-Based Violence

26 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has called on all Kenyans to play an active role in ending gender-based violence (GBV), saying the fight against abuse cannot be left to the government alone.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, during the launch of the Technical Working Group report on Gender-Based Violence, including femicide, the President emphasized that preventing GBV requires collective national action across families, communities, institutions, and security agencies.

"Ending gender-based violence is not the work of the government alone. It is a collective responsibility of all Kenyans," President Ruto said.

The Head of State urged parents and families to instil values of respect and non-violence within homes, describing the family unit as the first line of defence against abuse.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Parents and families must nurture respect and non-violence in the home. Religious institutions must uphold the sanctity of life and dignity. Community leaders and elders must reject harmful practices and silence around abuse," he said.

President Ruto warned that cultural norms and social silence that excuse or hide abuse only worsen the crisis, calling on leaders at all levels to actively confront such practices.

The President also directed security agencies to respond firmly and professionally to cases of gender-based violence, stressing that justice must be applied without fear or favour.

He said perpetrators must be investigated and prosecuted decisively to end impunity and restore public confidence in the justice system.

President Ruto noted that findings in the taskforce report--covering femicide, domestic violence, harmful cultural practices, and technology-facilitated abuse--paint a troubling picture that demands urgent national reflection.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to reviewing and implementing the report's recommendations through appropriate constitutional and legal channels, while urging citizens to speak out, report abuse, and support survivors.

"Protecting life, dignity, and safety is not optional. It is a core duty of the State, and a shared duty of the nation," the President said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.