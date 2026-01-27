Kenya: Govt Plans Six Mega Dams, Targets 2 Million Acres in Irrigation Push

Nairobi — The government has unveiled plans to construct at least six mega dams and expand irrigation to two million acres of farmland as part of a renewed push to strengthen food security, cushion farmers from climate shocks and unlock the economic potential of Kenya's arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs).

The programme, anchored under the National Agricultural Sector Investment Plan and spearheaded by the State Department for Irrigation, comes against the backdrop of erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts and rising food prices that continue to expose the vulnerability of rain-fed agriculture, which supports more than 70 per cent of Kenyan farmers.

State Department for Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho said scaling up irrigation infrastructure is central to the government's long-term strategy for climate resilience and sustainable food production.

"Whenever rains fail, farmers are affected greatly, and that is one of the effects of climate change," Kimotho said. "Irrigation comes in as a mitigating factor. When there is rain, we store water, and when there is drought, we use that water for irrigation."

Under the plan, the government has already earmarked close to two million acres for irrigation development nationwide, with a strong focus on regions historically marginalised due to low and unreliable rainfall. Kimotho said irrigation will no longer be treated as a supplementary intervention, but as a core pillar of agricultural production.

"This is the year we expect to see more farmers reaping the benefits of irrigation as more schemes are rehabilitated, expanded and brought into operation," he added.

Mega dams to anchor commercial farming

The irrigation drive is also expected to accelerate Kenya's transition from subsistence farming to large-scale commercial agriculture. Head of Irrigation Infrastructure Engineer Vincent Kabuti said construction of at least six "game-changing" dams is expected to begin in 2026, subject to the completion of designs, feasibility studies and financing arrangements.

"We are confident that in 2026 we will start construction of at least six large-scale dams," Kabuti said. "These projects will unlock commercial agriculture, create jobs and go a long way in meeting our food security needs as a country."

The dams are expected to support irrigation schemes mainly in arid and semi-arid counties, where vast tracts of land remain underutilised despite their suitability for irrigated agriculture.

Irrigation Secretary for Programmes Michael Thuita said ASAL regions present the greatest opportunity for expanding Kenya's irrigation footprint.

"We are geared towards increasing the area under irrigation by promoting large dams in ASAL areas such as Mandera and the wider North Eastern region, Baringo, Turkana and the Galana area," Thuita said. "These regions have land, sunlight and labour, but lack reliable water infrastructure."

Kenya's ASALs account for between 80 and 89 per cent of the country's land mass but contribute a relatively small share of national food production. Recurrent droughts have also made these regions hotspots for humanitarian crises, with millions of households requiring food aid during prolonged dry spells.

Irrigation Secretary for Land Reclamation, Climate Resilience and Irrigation Water Management Joel Tanui said prioritising ASALs is both strategic and unavoidable.

"Between 80 and 89 per cent of the country falls under arid and semi-arid areas," Tanui said. "This is where we must focus because it holds the greatest potential for irrigation development."

Reducing imports, boosting resilience

Beyond food production, the dam and irrigation projects are expected to stimulate broader economic activity, including agro-processing, value addition and rural employment. The government also views irrigation as key to reducing Kenya's reliance on food imports--particularly maize, rice and wheat--which has put pressure on foreign exchange reserves during poor harvest seasons.

Officials say irrigation will be critical in stabilising agricultural output and ensuring predictable incomes for farmers as climate shocks become more frequent and severe.

While challenges remain, including financing, land tenure issues and environmental safeguards, the government insists that scaling up irrigation is no longer optional.

Dams planned for 2026

In line with the President's pledge to construct 50 mega dams nationwide, the State Department for Irrigation plans to begin construction of six flagship dams in 2026.

The projects include Lowaat Dam in Turkana County, Radat Dam in Baringo County, Thuci Dam in Embu County, Basilinga Dam in Isiolo County, High Falls Dam serving Kitui and Tharaka Nithi counties, and the Galana Dam spanning Tana River and Kilifi counties.

Once completed, the dams are expected to support irrigation across approximately two million acres, significantly boosting agricultural production, improving food security and transforming livelihoods, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions.