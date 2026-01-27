Somalia: Oketch Salah Holds Consultative Meeting With Puntland President On Trade and Regional Cooperation

26 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Oketch Salah on Monday met with President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland, Somalia, in a consultative session focused on strengthening trade ties between the two regions.

During the meeting, the leaders emphasized the importance of regional cooperation as a pathway to shared prosperity.

Salah highlighted the potential for deeper economic collaboration, noting that enhanced trade relations can benefit both Kenya and Somalia.

The consultative meeting underscores ongoing efforts by Kenyan officials to promote cross-border trade, regional integration, and diplomatic relations in the Horn of Africa.

