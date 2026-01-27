Ethiopia's Marburg Eradication Proves Health System Resilience - House Speaker Tagesse Chafo

Addis Ababa — The successful containment and eradication of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) serve as a profound demonstration of Ethiopia's resilient health system and its burgeoning capacity to manage complex public health emergencies, House of Peoples' Representatives Speaker Tagesse Chafo remarked.

Speaking at the National Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Review Forum in Addis Ababa, Tagesse Chafo stated that this milestone is a testament to the nation's effective health policy, visionary leadership, and seamless institutional coordination.

He noted that prioritizing the well-being of citizens remains a cornerstone of Ethiopia's journey toward enduring prosperity.

The Speaker further observed that a rapid, scientifically grounded response system played a pivotal role in this achievement, showcasing Ethiopia's enhanced ability to thwart emerging biological threats.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He expressed deep gratitude to federal and regional health institutions and professionals for their exceptional collaboration, while stressing the need to modernize the health sector to sustain these gains.

Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba emphasized that the coordinated approach prevented a potential catastrophe.

She noted that the implementation of scientific guidelines, tailored to the national context, has established Ethiopia's rapid response strategy as a benchmark for the continent.

"The response to this outbreak sets a precedent for Africa," Dr. Mekdes Daba said, attributing the success to the community's disciplined adherence to government health directives.

The Ministry of Health officially declared Ethiopia Marburg-free today after recording no new cases for 42 consecutive days--equivalent to two full incubation cycles.

This historic victory followed a rigorous containment campaign characterized by extensive vaccination initiatives, rapid response deployments, and high-impact public awareness efforts.

The forum brought together senior government officials, international development partners, and members of the diplomatic corps to review the nation's emergency management framework.