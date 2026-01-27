South Africa: HIV Patients Will Not Run Out of Life-Saving Treatment, Department Says

Two suppliers awarded antiretroviral contracts by the Department of Health have entered business rescue, but medicine supply remains stable nationwide.

Provinces have about three months stock of affected antiretroviral medicines and other suppliers are increasing production to cover any shortfalls.

The Department of Health has assured the public that South Africa is not facing a shortage of antiretroviral (ARV) medicines for people living with HIV.

This assurance comes despite reports that two suppliers who were awarded contracts under the current ARV tender have entered business rescue.

The department said that companies experiencing financial or production difficulties after being awarded tenders is not a new issue and has been encountered before.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the past, buffer stock was kept to deal with such challenges. But newer systems are now in place to manage supply risks more effectively.

According to the department, the ARV tender was intentionally awarded to multiple suppliers. This was a risk mitigation measure. It allows the department to rely on alternative suppliers if one company experiences supply problems, ensuring continuity of treatment for patients.

After being informed of the challenges faced by the affected suppliers, the department said it immediately contacted them to understand the reasons for the difficulties and the timelines for resolving them.

At the same time, backup plans were activated, with other contracted suppliers asked to increase their production and supply to make up for any shortfalls.

The department said provinces currently have enough stock of the affected ARV medicines to cover about three months of expected demand. Stock levels are being closely monitored at both national and provincial levels to prevent disruptions.

The Department of Health stressed that it understands the serious consequences of ARV shortages and said it will never allow the country to run out of life-saving HIV treatment.

Patients have been urged to continue visiting their usual healthcare facilities to collect their medication. The department repeated that uninterrupted access to HIV treatment remains a national priority.