Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Musa Husein Naib Passes Away

26 January 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 26 January 2026 - Member of the PFDJ Central Committee and National Assembly, veteran freedom fighter Mr. Musa Husein Naib, passed away today, 26 January, at the age of 77 due to illness.

Veteran freedom fighter Musa Husein Naib joined the Eritrean People's Liberation Forces in July 1975 and served his country and people with utmost dedication in various capacities.

After Independence, veteran freedom fighter Musa Husein Naib continued to serve his country and people as Administrator of the port city of Massawa, Administrator of Keren, Executive Member of the Eritrean Constitution Committee, Eritrea's Attorney General, and from 2003 onwards as Director General of General Education at the Ministry of Education.

Veteran freedom fighter Musa Husein Naib is survived by his wife and five children.

The funeral service of veteran freedom fighter Musa Husein Naib will be held tomorrow, 27 January, at 10:00 a.m. at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow over the passing away of veteran freedom fighter Musa Husein Naib, the Ministry of Education conveys condolences to families and friends.

Read the original article on Shabait.

