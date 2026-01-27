South Africa: Search Continues as Limpopo Flood Death Toll Climbs - South African News Briefs - January 27, 2025

Limpopo Flood Death Toll Rises to 25

Limpopo residents have been urged to avoid swollen rivers and dams as flooding in the province has claimed 25 lives, with three people still missing, reports EWN. The provincial Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) said search and rescue teams remain on the ground in areas where people have been reported missing following weeks of severe weather since December 2025. Limpopo CoGHSTA MEC Basikopo Makamu has extended condolences to the affected families, describing the department as deeply saddened by the rising death toll linked to the ongoing inclement weather.

Limpopo Farmer Back in Court on Double Murder Charges

The trial of Limpopo farmer Zacharia Olivier is set to continue in the Polokwane High Court, where he faces two counts of murder for the alleged killing of Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu in 2024, reports SABC News. His farm worker, William Musora, is charged with defeating the ends of justice. Farm supervisor Rudolph De Wet, who was initially charged with murder, has turned State witness. During cross-examination, De Wet told the court that the bodies were disposed of to conceal evidence and said Musora was not present on the day the women were killed. However, Musora is accused of later helping to dispose of the remains. Musora's lawyer has concluded cross-examination, and the State is expected to call a forensic expert as the next witness.

Mbombela Residents Told to Evacuate Over Dam Risk

The Department of Water and Sanitation, together with the City of Mbombela, has issued an urgent evacuation notice for residents living downstream of the Senteeko Dam, reports EWN. The alert follows a critical assessment of the dam's infrastructure following recent inclement weather. The department's Wally Ramokopa said a critical assessment found significant damage to the spillway slab, with recent floods severely compromising its integrity. Authorities warned that a potential structural failure could have devastating consequences for downstream communities, prompting the call for immediate evacuation of those at risk.

