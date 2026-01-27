East Africa: KUTRRH Introduces Groundbreaking Prostate Cancer Therapy in East Africa

Nairobi — The Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has made a major leap in cancer care, becoming the first public hospital in the region to offer Lutetium-177 PSMA therapy.

The targeted, innovative treatment delivers radiation directly to cancer cells, offering new hope for patients with advanced prostate cancer who no longer respond to conventional therapies.

By focusing on cancerous cells, the therapy reduces side effects while improving patient outcomes.

"This advancement reinforces our commitment to world-class, accessible cancer care," said Dr. Zeinab Gura, CEO of KUTRRH.

The facility hailed the introduction of Lutetium-177 PSMA therapy as a milestone in bringing life-saving innovations closer to Kenyan and East African communities, supporting the broader goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthening the region's capacity to manage complex cancers.