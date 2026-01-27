Kenya, India Reaffirm Strong Ties At 77th Republic Day Celebration in Nairobi

Nairobi — Kenya on Monday joined the Government of India and the Indian community in Nairobi to mark the 77th Republic Day of India, a celebration highlighting the deep historical ties and expanding strategic partnership between the two democracies.

The colorful ceremony, hosted by the High Commission of India in Nairobi, brought together senior Kenyan government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, the Indian diaspora, and private sector leaders.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi served as the Chief Guest.

Welcoming the attendees, India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, described Republic Day as a defining moment in India's democratic journey, commemorating the adoption of its Constitution in 1950.

"That moment was not merely the birth of a legal document; it was the expression of a civilizational choice -- to govern ourselves through democracy, equality, justice, and the rule of law," Swaika said.

He added that India's democratic experience resonates naturally with Kenya, a fellow democracy shaped by its struggle for freedom and dignity. Swaika also expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Kenya, particularly President William Ruto, for their continued support in strengthening India-Kenya relations.

Highlighting India's transformation, Swaika said the country is at a pivotal moment in its development journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

He noted India's status as the world's largest democracy, its position as the fourth-largest economy, and its rapid progress in manufacturing, infrastructure, digital innovation, and renewable energy.

"India now hosts one of the world's largest startup ecosystems, accounts for nearly half of global real-time digital payments, and remains a critical supplier of affordable medicines globally, with more than 50 per cent of Kenya's pharmaceutical imports sourced from India," Swaika said.

"This combination of democracy, demography, digital innovation, and physical infrastructure makes India not only a major economy, but also a natural partner for countries like Kenya pursuing ambitious, people-centered growth," he added.

Swaika traced India-Kenya ties back centuries, noting shared history across the Indian Ocean through trade, anti-colonial struggle, and contributions of Indian workers in building the Kenya-Uganda railway.

He also highlighted shared military history during the First World War and the role of freedom fighters such as Makhan Singh and Pio Gama Pinto in Kenya's independence struggle.

In recent years, bilateral relations have gained renewed momentum through high-level visits, including Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kenya in 2016 and President William Ruto's State Visit to India in 2023.

India is Kenya's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade estimated at USD 3.5 billion.

Nearly 200 Indian companies operate in Kenya, employing tens of thousands of Kenyans.

India's development cooperation--through lines of credit, scholarships, training programmes, and healthcare partnerships--has directly benefited thousands.

Over 10,000 Kenyans traveled to India last year for medical treatment, reflecting strong people-to-people trust.

At the core of this partnership is Kenya's vibrant Indian diaspora, officially recognized as the 44th tribe of Kenya, whose contributions continue to anchor bilateral relations.

In his address, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi congratulated the Government and people of India, praising India's achievements since independence.

"Today, India stands as one of the world's most populous nations and largest democracies, and as the fourth-largest economy globally, consolidating its position and influence on the international stage," Mudavadi said.

He lauded India's leadership in digital innovation and support for Africa, noting Prime Minister Modi's role in championing African Union permanent membership in the G20.

He also cited the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit in New Delhi as a testament to India's growing influence in shaping global technological discourse.

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya's appreciation of India's longstanding support in education, healthcare, skills development, and multilateral diplomacy, including backing for the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), UNEP, and UN-Habitat.

He highlighted the alignment of both countries in advocating for reforms of global institutions, including the UN Security Council and international financial architecture.

As India advances toward Viksit Bharat 2047 and Kenya pursues the goals of Vision 2030, both leaders emphasized vast opportunities for cooperation in digital transformation, renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare, agribusiness, and youth employment.

"On this Republic Day, we celebrate not only India's democratic journey, but also the shared future that India and Kenya are building together -- as trusted friends, development partners, and societies bound by history, values, and mutual respect," Swaika said.

The celebrations concluded with a renewed commitment to deepen India-Kenya relations, positioning their partnership as a model for South-South cooperation on the global stage.