South Africa: Madlanga Hears Crime Intelligence Members Were Complicit in the Murder of Sindiso Magaqa

Witness E testifies at the Madlanga Commission, implicating Crime Intelligence members in the murder of ANC politician Sindiso Magaqa and exposing potential political corruption.

An undercover Crime Intelligence officer on Monday told the Madlanga Commission that Crime Intelligence members were involved in the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

The officer -- referred to only as Witness E for his own safety -- said that two weeks before the murder, he received a phone call from one of the hitmen, who was an informant, outlining plans to "take out" Magaqa.

Witness E said he alerted his superiors in Crime Intelligence, but the information was not acted on. He claimed that some of his senior officers were involved in executing the plot to murder Magaqa.

"Had my seniors reacted to the information I shared, the killing of Magaqa could have been averted," he told the Madlanga Commission, which resumed on Monday after a seven-week break.

Magaqa, a former ANC Youth League secretary-general, was shot in KZN's uMzimkhulu Municipality, where he was a councillor, in July 2017. He died in September 2017.

In July 2025, Sibusiso Ncengwa was sentenced to an effective 25 years' imprisonment by the KZN Division of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg for Magaqa's murder. He named his co-conspirators and the alleged mastermind, former municipal manager Stanley Sikhosana,...