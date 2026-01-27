South Africa: Here's How SA Can End Hunger and Malnutrition This Year

A 'bumper harvest' is predicted for South Africa in 2026. The rains across our country have been uneven (too little in some parts, harsh floods in others). But overall La Niña has blessed large parts of our agricultural land, enhancing the ability of commercial farmers to produce food. Sadly, that good crops won't reduce widespread hunger is evidence of how out of joint time is in our modern world.

Despite good harvests, agricultural surpluses, advanced food systems and available land in 2026, hunger will continue to stalk the land in South Africa. It is estimated that up to 20 million people live on a spectrum of hunger. Some are hungry all the time. Some "only" suffer from seasonal hunger. Some suffer monthly hunger when social grants or wages run out.

Further, because the food most accessible to the poor is low in nutrients and high in sugar, fat and unhealthy additives, diseases of hunger are rife even among those who can "afford" food but cannot afford nutritious food.

Unhealthy food is contributing to growing epidemics of diabetes, hypertension and cancer. The starkest statistics concern hunger, malnutrition and undernutrition in children. The numbers reflect a perfect storm of preventable death (more than 10,000 kids a year if you count those where malnutrition is an underlying cause), stunting in children under five (29%) and now a rising tide of childhood obesity linked to poor diet.

Hunger is the nexus of so many of South Africa's social problems.

Evidence shows that hunger is a determinant of noncommunicable disease; a factor in poor educational outcomes, due to stunting...