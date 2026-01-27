South Africa: Matric Class of 2025 Signals SA Is On the Right Track to Opportunity and Equity

opinion

The record matric pass rate does not hide the shortcomings of the education system, but at least we are following the correct path.

The announcement of the matric pass rate raised many eyebrows. Few experts predicted that the class of 2025 would improve on their predecessors' 87.3%. You have to take your hat off to this class that was welcomed into Grade 8 during the Covid pandemic. Their passionate teachers, who refused to give up, also deserve a pat on the back.

"Are these results for real?" was the question I had to answer repeatedly in numerous radio and television interviews. My short answer: Yes. Prof Yunus Ballim and his team command respect. The Class of 2025's pass rate of 88% is therefore a historic best.

For the longer answer, I had to conduct an in-depth study of the results.

National Development Plan 2030

The matric results are not a standalone entity. What happens in primary school determines the matric pass rate. To quote the Minister of Basic Education (DBE), Siviwe Gwarube: "Matric is not an exam; it is a journey."

Therefore, the Director-General of the DBE, Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, emphasised that matric results were part of the National Development Plan 2030 (NDP), a strategic framework aimed at eradicating poverty and inequality by 2030. From an educational perspective, the NDP seeks to give...