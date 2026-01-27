Botswana: World Relays to Transform Botswana Sport Landscape

Gaborone — When Botswana hosts the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone this May, the nation will not merely be staging a global sporting spectacle, but opening a new chapter in sport development, tourism growth and economic opportunity.

For the first time in history, the prestigious World Relays will be held on African soil, a milestone that places Botswana at the epicentre of global athletics.

However, as Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) acting President Oabona Theetso emphasises in an interview, true value lies in the tangible benefits that remain once the crowds disperse.

Hosting an event of this magnitude demands world-class infrastructure. These investments are not temporary.

They become the foundation for future generations. Theetso said the refurbishment of the National Stadium track and the upgrading of the stadium lights represent a critical legacy for local athletics.

"It will help BAA to successfully run their night series without getting worried about the lights," he said, highlighting how elite international requirements solve long-standing local logistical hurdles.

Such improved training facilities and enhanced athlete services will serve schools, clubs and national teams long after the final baton exchange.

Consequently, domestic competitions will be elevated and the country's capacity to host future continental events will be significantly improved.

Beyond the physical tracks, the event serves as a massive knowledge-transfer engine. Major championships attract the world's best coaches, technical officials and sport scientists, creating invaluable learning opportunities for local professionals.

Theetso pointed out that many local officials have not yet been exposed to international-level officiating. The experience they gain during the World Relays will be invaluable, raising national standards across the board. To maximise this, expectations are that extensive training will be conducted for personnel across various technical areas, trained individuals will impart their new skills back into the

BAA ecosystem while local coaching and officiating capacity will grow through direct collaboration with global experts.

For a country that has already produced world-class sprinters, this event is a natural evolution. Botswana athletes will compete against the world's best without the burden of international travel costs, while young sprinters will witness elite race strategies first-hand.

This environment accelerates talent identification. Promising athletes from local schools will be inspired to pursue high-performance pathways, realising that the world's biggest stages are no longer distant dreams, but happening right here in Gaborone.

