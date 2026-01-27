Botswana: Pandamatenga Farmers Count Losses Following Heavy Rains

Pandamatenga — Farmers in the Pandamatenga region are reeling from a catastrophic 'one-in-200-years' storm that occurred on January 21, leaving over 8,000 hectares of diverse crops submerged.

The floods caused by rainfall exceeding 200mm have devastated fields of sorghum, sunflower, onions, tomatoes, butternuts and maize.

Last Friday, the acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture Dr Edwin Dikoloti engaged with both commercial and subsistence farmers to assess the destruction. Accompanied by agricultural insurance specialists, Dr Dikoloti assured farmers that assistance would be provided once formal assessments were complete.

He acknowledged that the floods had halted operations for weeks, risking further losses due to pest damage and soil moisture depletion as the season transitions. He noted that such extreme weather was the 'new reality' of climate change and thus called for stronger advocacy for climate financing.

"The Pandamatenga drainage system remains a significant challenge," Dr Dikoloti stated, suggesting that future research must focus on how to harvest such floodwaters for irrigation.

Adding to the climate-induced disaster is a lingering financial crisis. Pandamatenga Commercial Farmers have appealed to the Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) to settle an outstanding balance of P65 million owed since the 2025 season.

Last year, farmers delivered over 55,000 tonnes of grain valued at P271 million. While P206 million was paid in December 2025, the remaining 26 per cent balance has left many without the liquidity needed to recover from the current floods.

Mr Ryan Neal, an executive member of the Pandamatenga Commercial Farmers, emphasised that farming was a high-risk and time-sensitive business that required consistent credit for fuel, machinery and loan servicing. He urged government to expedite payments so that funds could be channelled toward replanting and flood recovery.

The struggle is equally felt by small-scale farmers. Pandamatenga Subsistence Farmers chairperson, Mr Seinyatseng Lekoko, briefed the minister on the acute shortage of farm implements and tractors, which he said delayed their planting schedules. Furthermore, he highlighted the ongoing human-wildlife conflict exacerbated by non-electrified fencing, which continued to threaten their remaining produce.

In response to the outcry, BAMB chief executive officer, Ms Lilian Costa Scheepers confirmed that the board was working tirelessly to overcome internal challenges and settle the debt. On the other hand, Dr Dikoloti added that government had already approved the funds, saying "the approval is there, what remains is for the BAMB CEO to finalise the administrative processes so you can receive your money."

Looking toward long-term solutions, Dr Dikoloti suggested that Botswana must revise its agri-financing strategy, potentially introducing a specialised Agri-Bank that understood the unique risks and timelines of the agricultural sector.

Despite the submerged fields and financial hurdles, the farming community remains resilient, with farmers like Mr Neal expressing commitment to rebuilding and securing the nation's food supply. BOPA

