South Africa: Interpol-Wanted Drug Trafficker Found Working At Constantia Virgin Active As a Personal Trainer

A man, originally from Bulgaria, is listed by the global police organisation Interpol as wanted by Romania for 'trafficking in drugs'. And he's been in Cape Town, offering personal training at a Virgin Active gym in the upmarket suburb of Constantia.

Virgin Active has suspended contracted Cape Town personal trainer Stan Stamenov, who was working at its gym in the upmarket suburb of Constantia. Stamenov's name also came up when Krasimir Kamenov, also originally from Bulgaria, was among four people from that country killed in May 2023 in Constantia. Stamenov was said to have been a bodyguard for Kamenov.

He was suspended after Daily Maverick submitted questions to Virgin Active after establishing that he was likely the same individual flagged by an international police organisation as wanted in Romania for drug trafficking.

Stamenov is listed on an online platform that Virgin Active uses to advertise personal trainers working at its Constantia branch. His framed photograph with his details is also on a wall inside the gym, along with those of several other personal trainers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Daily Maverick was alerted to this last week and has since confirmed it.

At the same time, another photograph, under the name Stanislav Sevdanilov Stamenov, appears in the "wanted" section of an international policing website.

Aside from similarities between the Virgin Active photograph of Stamenov and the one on the international policing website, there is other evidence suggesting the personal trainer is indeed the wanted individual....