Kenya Air Force Launches New Helicopter Course At Moi Air Base

Nairobi — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) marked a historic milestone on Monday with the official launch of the Aviation Centre of Excellence (ACE) 07 Pioneer Rotary Wing Ab Initio Helicopter Course at the Helicopter Command, Moi Air Base.

The event was presided over by Major General Bernard Waliaula, Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

The course represents the first joint helicopter Ab Initio training programme conducted entirely within the KDF, bringing together trainee pilots from both the Kenya Army and the Kenya Air Force.

Previously, rotary wing training was conducted separately by the two services, with some segments undertaken abroad.

KDF emphasized that the new programme reflects its confidence in domestic training capabilities, while promoting jointness, sustainability, and cost-efficiency in aviation training.

Aviation excellence

Addressing the student pilots, who will train on the Agusta Bell 206 helicopter, Major General Waliaula underscored the importance of discipline and professionalism.

"Your performance, discipline, and professionalism will define the enhanced capability of the Kenya Defence Forces and set the standard for future courses," he said, noting that conducting the training locally would significantly reduce costs and deliver substantial public savings.

He challenged the trainees to uphold the Aviation Centre of Excellence's vision of becoming the premier provider of professional flying training within Kenya and the region.

He also commended the ACE fraternity for maintaining high standards of discipline, safety, and mentorship.

Speaking on behalf of the Commandant Kenya Army Corps of Aviation (KACA), Lieutenant Colonel David Nzuve highlighted that this is the first Kenya Army-specific course conducted at the facility and expressed confidence in the officers selected for their character and resilience.

The Commandant Aviation Centre of Excellence, Colonel Douglas Muthuri, assured Major General Waliaula that the training environment and instructional faculty were fully prepared to deliver the course to the highest professional standards.

The ceremony was attended by senior military leadership, including Brigadier Herbert Wafula, Base Commander of Moi Air Base, the Deputy Base Commander, Principal Staff Officers from Kenya Air Force Headquarters, commanding officers, senior officers, instructors, as well as helicopter engineers and technicians.

This landmark programme underscores KDF's commitment to enhancing local aviation expertise, strengthening joint operations, and building a self-reliant defence capability.