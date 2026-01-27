Sudan: Burhan - 'No Peace Until RSF Is Eliminated' - Rejecting Political Settlement As Conflict Enters Third Year

blog

Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman and Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has stated that the country will not achieve peace until the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are eliminated. He rejected any political settlement that includes the paramilitary group as Sudan's war enters its third year.

Burhan's Position on Political Settlement

Speaking to journalists in Port Sudan, Burhan stated: "There will be no peace until the RSF is eliminated. Any solution proposal that includes the RSF is nothing more than postponing the crisis. A lasting solution is to eliminate the RSF. This does not mean they all must die; it could also mean laying down their arms and surrendering."

Burhan emphasized that the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces are not equal forces. "The two sides fighting here are not equal. The RSF is not equal to the Sudanese army. The whole world says this," he said.

The army commander underlined that the conflict has caused widespread destruction. This has resulted in significant civilian casualties and extensive material damage across the country. He stated that no Sudanese citizen has been unaffected by the war.

Rejection of Ceasefire Timing

Burhan questioned the timing of increased calls for a truce when addressing international efforts to broker a ceasefire. He noted they intensified following the fall of El Fasher in October 2025.

"There were no ceasefire proposals during the siege of El Fasher," he said. "After it fell, the calls increased because they want the RSF to control more areas."

The army commander accused the RSF of continuing attacks and smuggling weapons into Sudan, particularly into Darfur. This occurs despite UN resolutions and without facing effective international action, he said.

Proposed Mediators

Sudan proposed Türkiye or Qatar as mediators, according to Burhan. However, he stated the RSF rejected both options. Regional countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt could also play a constructive role in mediation efforts, he added.

"We trust in God first, then in [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," he said.

Despite rejecting any political settlement that includes the RSF, Burhan stated his openness to peaceful solutions. "We, as the Sudanese people and the army, are determined to eliminate the RSF," he said. "We are open to all peaceful solutions."

Ongoing Fighting

Fighting continues across multiple regions as this statement was made. On Sunday, Sudanese army forces reportedly repelled a joint attack by the RSF and its ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), in Blue Nile state. Military sources confirmed these clashes.

The RSF controls all five Darfur states except parts of North Darfur. Meanwhile, the army holds most of Sudan's remaining 13 states, including control of Khartoum.

Context: Sudan's Ongoing Conflict

Sudan has been engulfed in fighting since April 2023. The conflict is between the Sudanese Armed Forces under Burhan's command and the RSF. It erupted over disputes related to integrating the two forces. The war has triggered what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The war has resulted in devastating consequences:

Tens of thousands of civilians killed

Nearly 13 million people displaced (internally and across borders)

Over 40% of the population facing acute food insecurity

Systematic attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals, schools, and markets

Widespread sexual violence documented across conflict-affected regions

Implications for Civilian Protection

Burhan's rejection of any political settlement that includes the RSF raises serious questions. These concern pathways to ending violence against civilians and resolving the humanitarian crisis.

Both parties to the conflict continue military operations. Consequently, civilians across Sudan remain at risk of ongoing violations of international humanitarian law. These include attacks on protected civilian objects, forced displacement, and sexual violence.

International efforts to broker a ceasefire or political settlement face significant obstacles. This is particularly true if one party refuses to negotiate with the other. Burhan's statement suggests continued military confrontation rather than diplomatic resolution in the near term.

Regional Impact

The war's effects extend beyond Sudan's borders significantly. The UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) expressed alarm Sunday over reports of inflammatory rhetoric. This rhetoric calls for violence against civilians in Jonglei State. More than 180,000 people have been displaced there amid renewed clashes.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees have fled into neighboring countries. These include South Sudan, Chad, Egypt, and Central African Republic. Their arrival strains humanitarian response capacity throughout the region.

DNHR Recommendations

The Darfur Network for Human Rights calls on all parties to the conflict and the international community to prioritize civilian protection.

To All Parties to the Conflict:

Respect international humanitarian law immediately. Cease all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Allow unhindered humanitarian access to conflict-affected populations across all regions of Sudan.

End the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. Cease forced displacement and ethnic-based targeting of communities. Protect civilians regardless of their perceived political affiliations or ethnic identities.

To the International Community:

Intensify diplomatic pressure on all parties. This pressure should ensure respect for international humanitarian law and civilian protection. Support independent investigations into violations by all parties. These include ICC investigations and accountability mechanisms.

Increase humanitarian funding to address the unprecedented scale of Sudan's crisis. Ensure humanitarian response reaches refugees in neighboring countries. This includes enhanced medical services and food assistance.

Implement and enforce targeted sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for attacks. These sanctions should target those ordering and executing attacks on civilians.

To Mediators and Regional Actors:

Ensure any peace process centers civilian protection. It must also ensure accountability for documented violations. Include civil society voices and survivors in peace negotiations.

Address root causes of conflict. These include governance, security sector reform, and justice. Maintain sustained engagement rather than responding only to territorial shifts.

Accountability for violations of international humanitarian law must be pursued. This must happen regardless of military or political outcomes. DNHR continues to document violations by all parties. This documentation supports future justice processes. It ensures that civilian suffering is recorded and recognized.

About DNHR: The Darfur Network for Human Rights documents human rights violations in Sudan, amplifies survivor voices, and advocates for accountability and civilian protection regardless of perpetrator.