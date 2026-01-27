Uganda: In Uganda, Community Dialogues Are Building Harmonious, Violence-Free Homes

KITGUM, Uganda - In Uganda, 95 per cent of women and girls have experienced physical or sexual violence, or both, by partners or non-partners since the age of 15, according to the country's first stand-alone survey on the issue.

Spotlight Initiative works with local leaders to host community dialogues that shift the norms that perpetuate violence.

Below, three advocates share their experiences.

Miriam Atwine*, 20, dialogue participant

At first, I didn't want to get married. I loved making dresses and was working as a tailor when I started dating Robert*. Then I became pregnant. Although my plan was to improve my tailoring skills first, I'm now happy to welcome my baby and to get married soon.

However, life as a young couple is not easy. We often disagree about household responsibilities. I tend the fields where we grow sesame, millet and maize. I cook, clean the house, and take care of everything at home. We have very little money, and sometimes we can't even afford basic necessities.

This lack of resources often creates tension. My husband would raise his voice, and I didn't know how to handle our arguments. I certainly wouldn't have spoken about it to anyone openly. Then we started attending meetings organized by Spotlight and community leaders. We learned about gender-based violence, how men and women can live together peacefully, and where women can seek help. I learned that shouting can be a form of emotional abuse and that housework should be shared. I also discovered that men can help in the fields, too.

My husband listened to my concerns and has changed. He now takes on more responsibility at home and works with me to make decisions about how we spend our money. Thanks to the Spotlight dialogues, I know what to do and who to approach for help if issues arise.

"Mama" Margaret Akello*, 80, dialogue facilitator

I've been supporting women in this community for over 20 years. Everyone calls me Mama Margaret because I'm like a mother to so many girls and women here.

When I was young, women had very few rights and no voice. They were barred from speaking at public gatherings and couldn't own property such as cattle. Over the years, I have witnessed countless violations of women's rights.

But things have changed significantly. A big part of this progress is thanks to the Spotlight dialogues. Women are now participating in economic activities, finding their voices, and speaking openly about the challenges they face.

My journey as a community leader is inspired by my father. He was a teacher who didn't conform to the cultural norms that limited opportunities for girls. He gave me the chance to speak up and claim my rights. That upbringing motivated me to make a difference and become a leader in my community.

For the past three years, I've been involved in facilitating Spotlight Initiative dialogue sessions, encouraging women to express themselves and share their experiences. I am a proud mother of 10 children, 30 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. My dream is to see all girls stay in school and

grow up to live independent, happy lives.

"The Spotlight Initiative dialogues have brought significant changes to my community"

Peter Patrick P'Odong, 53, village chief of the Pagen Clan

The Spotlight Initiative dialogues have brought significant changes to my community. Through these sessions, we have developed by-laws that have been accepted by all 44 clans in this chiefdom. These laws mandate support for girls' education, promote non-violence solutions to disputes, address gender-based violence and aim to reduce teenage pregnancy.

I can see the positive impact these dialogues have had. More boys and girls are now attending school, and cases of gender-based violence have noticeably decreased.

*Name has been changed for privacy.

Extract from Spotlight Initiative Africa Regional Programme Stories of Change.