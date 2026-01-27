Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Coptic Citizens At the Virgin Mary Church in Omdurman

Omdurman, Jan. 26, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met on Monday with a number of Coptic citizens at the Virgin Mary Church in the Al-Musalama neighbourhood of Omdurman. He was welcomed by Father Yohanna Al-Antony, Deputy of the Virgin Mary Patriarchate in Omdurman on behalf of His Grace Bishop Sarapamon, the head of the Coptic Orthodox community, along with a group of priests and clergy. The Prime Minister conveyed greetings from His Excellency the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The meeting is part of a series of "Return and National Healing" gatherings organized by the Supreme Council for Social Peace.

Dr. Kamil Idris stated that the meeting with Coptic citizens sends a message to the world that the people of Sudan, of all religions and backgrounds, are united in steering the country toward safety and restoring its leading position among nations. He praised the Coptic community for its longstanding role in coexistence and social peace, and for its contribution to the War of Dignity, emphasizing: "Coptic citizens are our brothers in humanity, civic responsibility, and national loyalty."

The Prime Minister affirmed that Sudan can only be governed through a unified national project, starting with complete national healing and comprehensive societal reconciliation.

Addressing the meeting, the Head of the Supreme Council for Social Peace, Al-Noor Sheikh Al-Noor, noted that the Coptic citizens have been steadfast supporters of peaceful coexistence and social cohesion, serving as a model for religious tolerance. He called on the Coptic community to contribute to managing the country's cultural diversity in building a united and secure nation.

Father Yohanna Al-Antony expressed hope that 2026 would be a year of peace, stability, and development, pledging joint efforts to uphold the nation's values and preserve its unity. The meeting was also addressed by Coptic Orthodox Church representative Girgis Rouhi.

Attending Coptic citizens affirmed their full support for the Government of Hope, standing united with the Supreme Council for Social Peace in promoting social cohesion, rejecting hate speech, and strengthening values of peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance across the country.