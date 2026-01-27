Kenya: Nairobi, Turkana Counties Biggest Recipients of Sh4tn Equitable Revenue Share

Nairobi — Nairobi, Turkana and Nakuru counties are among the biggest beneficiaries of the Government's equitable revenue share, latest figures from the National Treasury show.

According to the data, Nairobi County has received Sh195.6 billion from the State since the 2013/14 financial year (FY)--when devolution began--to the 2024/25 financial year.

Nairobi is followed by Turkana County, which has received Sh138 billion, Nakuru (Sh135 billion), Kilifi (Sh129 billion) and Kiambu (Sh128 billion).

"Since the onset of devolution in FY 2013/14 to FY 2024/25, county governments have cumulatively received Sh4.04 trillion in the form of equitable share of revenue and other additional (conditional and unconditional) allocations. In FY 2024/25, a total of Sh444.56 billion was transferred to county governments," the Treasury said in a notice.

The figures come amid growing public anger over the lack of development in some counties despite receiving billions of shillings since the advent of devolution.

Speaking recently, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused some counties in Northern Kenya of misusing public funds, citing Mandera, which has received Sh124 billion, and Wajir, which has received Sh90 billion, yet continue to face shortages of schools, water and food.

However, Treasury data shows that Lamu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo are among the counties that received the least allocations over the period, at Sh35 billion, Sh50 billion, Sh48 billion and Sh50 billion, respectively.

Several counties have been grappling with cash flow challenges, resulting in salary payment delays and the accumulation of pending bills.

The Treasury attributes delays in disbursement to late enactment of the County Governments Additional Allocation Act, 2025 (No. 3 of 2025), budget rationalisation during supplementary budget adjustments, constrained fiscal space, inadequate compliance with conditions tied to donor-funded projects, and exchange rate fluctuations affecting externally funded programmes.