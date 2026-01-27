Kenya: Navy Commander, French Envoy Discuss Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

27 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Commander of the Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, on Monday held high-level discussions with French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet aboard the French Naval Ship (FNS) Le Malin, docked at the Port of Mombasa, in a move aimed at enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation.

According to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the meeting focused on training, maritime security, and joint exercises and operations, highlighting areas of mutual interest between the two naval forces.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between the Kenya Navy and French naval forces operating in the region.

"The meeting aimed to further strengthen the partnership between the Kenya Navy and the French Embassy," KDF said.

Also present at the discussions were French Defence Attaché to Kenya, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Gense, and Kenya Navy staff officers, reinforcing the high-level nature of the engagement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.