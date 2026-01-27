Namibia: 'Nostalgia Is Not Strategy'

editorial

When the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos this week, he emphasised the end of the rules-based international order and outlined how Canada was adapting by building strategic autonomy.

This is all while maintaining values like human rights and sovereignty. In his speech, Carney spoke about global cooperation to counter the rise of hard power and the great power rivalry, to build a more cooperative, resilient world. "The old order is not coming back. We should not mourn it," said Carney, adding that "nostalgia is not strategy."

In this vein, for many Namibians, Russia is not just another foreign partner. It is part of our history. Long before independence, when Namibia's future was still being fought for, the former Soviet Union stood with Swapo and supported the liberation struggle. That shared past has shaped relations between Windhoek and Moscow for decades, grounded in solidarity and mutual respect. But history alone does not build jobs, grow industries, or secure Namibia's economic future. What makes the recent visit by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, to Moscow so important is that it signals a clear shift: Namibia and Russia are moving from a relationship defined mainly by nostalgia to one driven by strategy, economics, and practical cooperation. Political goodwill is valuable, but it must now be converted into real economic outcomes. Namibia's foreign policy has increasingly embraced this kind of realism--diversifying partnerships, pursuing national interests, and engaging countries not out of ideology, but out of opportunity. The trade numbers, while still small, show that something is already changing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Trade between Namibia and Russia nearly doubled in 2024 and climbed even further last year. In the grand scheme of global trade, these figures are modest, but they do indicate momentum. As Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev noted, current trade volumes barely scratch the surface of what is possible. In simple terms, Russia and Namibia believe much more together. When Ashipala-Musavyi engaged Trutnev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and executives from Rosatom, the meetings were not ceremonial. They were focused discussions about mining, energy, agriculture, logistics, education, and technology, areas that matter directly to Namibia's development goals. Just as importantly, both sides emphasised the need to shield economic cooperation from broader geopolitical tensions, keeping business practical and predictable.

By reviewing existing projects, identifying new ones, and agreeing to meet again in Windhoek later this year, both governments showed this partnership is meant to be ongoing, not symbolic. The business forum held alongside the commission sent another clear signal: governments can open doors, but it is the private sector that must walk through them.

Namibia is well placed to do so. With steady growth and a strong resource base, the country is no longer an economic unknown. Mining and oil exploration have driven recent growth, and while challenges remain, Namibia offers stability and long-term potential, qualities that are valued by investors.

Uranium naturally featured prominently in the talks. Namibia is already the world's third-largest producer of uranium oxide, a position that gives it real weight in the global energy conversation. Negotiations with Russia on uranium mining and peaceful nuclear cooperation reflect this reality. Namibian officials have been emphatic that any nuclear cooperation will comply fully with International Atomic Energy Agency standards. This is not just a technical detail but speaks to Namibia's determination to manage its resources responsibly and protect its international reputation.

Yet the relationship is about far more than one mineral. Namibia's underground wealth includes lithium, cobalt, copper, rare earths, and more. By banning exports of unprocessed lithium, the government has made its intentions clear: Namibia wants partners who will invest in value addition, not just extraction. Russia's industrial know-how could support that vision, helping turn raw materials into industries, skills, and jobs, thereby ensuring Namibia's economic and energy future for the foreseeable future. There are also quieter but equally important opportunities. Russia already supplies fertiliser that supports Namibian agriculture. In return, Namibia is exploring exports of beef, seafood, beer, and horticultural products to the Russian market. These are not abstract trade items but represent Namibian farmers, factories, and value chains. Likewise, Walvis Bay's growing role as a regional logistics hub offers Russia access to wider Southern Africa, reinforcing Namibia's position as a gateway rather than a dead end.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At its core, Namibia's engagement with Russia is about balance and choice. The country continues to work with the European Union, China, and the United States, but it also understands the importance of deepening South-South partnerships. For Russia, Namibia offers stability and long-term potential. For Namibia, Russia offers technology, investment, and a willingness to engage beyond short-term gains. For both countries the effort to increase economic cooperation still honours the past while investing in the future.