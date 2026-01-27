South Africa: Help Us Track Cape Town's Housing Crisis

27 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Daily Maverick Connect

Capetonians: Daily Maverick needs your help! Head to Daily Maverick Connect to help Rebecca Davis quantify the city's affordability crisis. We're looking for documentation from the last 10 years to compare with today's costs.

It feels like everyone in Cape Town is having the same conversation these days: just how unaffordable this city is becoming for ordinary residents.

Do you have old rates and utilities statements from the past decade which you could submit alongside your current ones for a cost comparison? If you're a tenant who has been living in the same place for a while, can you show us how your rent has increased (or not increased)?

Join the conversation and help Rebecca Davis investigate on Daily Maverick Connect....

