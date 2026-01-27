Tanzania Targets 50 Percent Growth in Mining Exploration By 2030

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has established a modern mining technology center, equipped with advanced equipment for in-depth mineral exploration.

The move is a part of the implementation of the Mining Vision 2030.

This was revealed by the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, during a meeting with a special delegation of six experts from South Korea led by Seong-Jun Cho, a specialist from the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM).

Mr Mavunde said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed the Ministry of Minerals to expand mineral exploration coverage in the country to 50 percent by 2030, noting that the project demonstrates the government's strong commitment to achieving this target.

He explained that the project is being implemented under a cooperation agreement between the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) and KIGAM, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024.

According to the Minister, the project is expected to cost KRW 21.8 billion, equivalent to 16.5m US dollars, and will involve the establishment of a Mining Technology Center, joint development of a digital mineral resources information system, capacity building for experts, and the implementation of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) systems in the mining sector.

Additionally, Minister Mavunde urged the experts to explore the possibility of applying the technology to the exploration of other minerals, including metallic minerals, in order to improve access to accurate data for miners and investors.

He further noted that the government is implementing a programme aimed at empowering youth and women in the mining sector (MBT) and called on KIGAM to support further capacity building to ensure the programme's success.

"This project will also provide opportunities for small-scale miners to receive specialized training that will enhance efficiency and productivity in their operations," said Minister Mavunde.

Earlier, while presenting the project, KIGAM Director Seong-Jun Cho thanked the Government of Tanzania for its continued cooperation and stated that the nickel-focused project is expected to benefit the country during its five-year implementation period from 2027 to 2031.