Somalia Returns Looted Aid Supplies to WFP, Pledges Stronger Oversight

27 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia has confirmed that all goods taken from a warehouse affecting port expansion activities have been returned to the World Food Programme (WFP), the agency said.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government took responsibility for the incident and expressed regret over the disruption.

Authorities also provided WFP with a larger, secure warehouse within the Mogadishu Port to ensure that humanitarian operations continue safely and without interruption.

The government emphasized its commitment to humanitarian principles, transparency, and accountability, while highlighting the close cooperation it maintains with WFP, the United States, and other donor partners.

Measures are being implemented to strengthen coordination and communication to prevent similar incidents in the future, officials added.

