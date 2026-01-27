Uganda to Pull Troops From Somalia After Nearly 20 Years, Raising Concerns Over Al-Shabaab Fight

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda has announced plans to withdraw its troops from Somalia after almost 20 years of participation in peacekeeping operations, a move expected to significantly impact the fight against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab.

In a brief statement posted on social media platform X, Uganda's military chief, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Muhoozi, said the country's military mission in Somalia "has officially concluded" and preparations are underway for a full withdrawal.

"After 19 years of presence in Somalia, we plan to fully withdraw in the near future," Gen. Muhoozi said, without providing a detailed timeline.

Ugandan forces have been the largest contingent in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM, now AUSSOM), playing a key role in securing strategic government facilities including Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport, the port of Mogadishu, and other critical sites across the capital. Estimates put the number of Ugandan troops in Somalia between 5,000 and 6,000.

Uganda has been a cornerstone of international peacekeeping efforts in Somalia since 2007, when it became the first country to deploy troops. In recent years, Ugandan forces have provided senior military leadership, assisted in pushing back Al-Shabaab insurgents, and supported the development of Somali security institutions.

No official schedule for the withdrawal has been announced, and neither the Somali government nor the African Union has commented on how Uganda's exit will be managed or its potential impact on the AUSSOM mission and Somalia's still fragile security situation.

The announcement comes amid growing financial challenges for AUSSOM. The mission, which began its latest mandate on January 1, 2025, has been struggling with budget shortfalls and limited funding commitments.