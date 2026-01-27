Somalia: EU Welcomes Somali Opposition's Decision to Attend Mogadishu Talks

27 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The European Union has welcomed a decision by Somalia's main opposition alliance to take part in a national consultative conference called by the federal government, a move seen as opening a potential path toward renewed political dialogue.

The Somali Future Council, an opposition coalition bringing together former officials and senior political figures, said it would attend the talks scheduled for February 1, 2026, in Mogadishu, following a formal invitation from the government.

The meeting is expected to focus on sensitive political issues, including disputes over the electoral model and the country's ongoing constitutional process.

EU envoy to Somalia Francesca Di Mauro said the opposition's acceptance of the invitation was a positive and constructive step, signalling political readiness and an opportunity to narrow divisions between rival camps. She stressed that the success of the talks would depend on the creation of a credible environment based on trust and mutual respect.

The Somali Future Council has been one of the most vocal critics of the federal government in recent months, particularly over plans to transition to a "one person, one vote" electoral system, which has sparked sharp political disagreements.

While agreeing to attend the conference, the opposition group said meaningful dialogue would require a halt to amendments to the provisional 2012 constitution, arguing that such a pause is necessary to build confidence and reach a broad-based political consensus.

The federal government has not yet publicly responded in detail to the conditions set by the opposition, but officials have previously said the consultative forum is intended to bring all political stakeholders together to resolve Somalia's outstanding disputes through dialogue.

