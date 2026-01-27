South Africa: 250 Learners Share Three Pit Toilets At This Eastern Cape School

Fama Primary School in Flagstaff is falling apart

Fama Primary School in Flagstaff, Eastern Cape, has about 250 learners but only three pit toilets.

The national department of education has missed two deadlines, in 2023 and 2024, to eradicate all pit toilets at schools across the country.

GroundUp visited the school last week and saw broken windows, damaged fencing, and classrooms with large holes in the floors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Eighteen toilets were built in 1994, but only three are still usable. The others have dilapidated cubicles without doors or have no seats.

"These toilets are a danger waiting to happen," said Zondamakhaladi Qubimpi, the school's gardener and gatekeeper, whose two grandchildren attend the school. "It is not safe for learners to use these toilets because they could fall into the pit," he said.

Prefab classrooms used for older learners are in poor condition and have large holes in the floor. Doors do not close properly, and windows are covered with plastic. Brick-and-mortar classrooms built with donations from the community are also in disrepair.

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told GroundUp that the school was on a priority list for upgrades, but he could not provide a timeline.

Archie Roji, an inspector with the provincial infrastructure department, said that the school is part of the department's Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) programme, but there are budget constraints.

The school is also on the department's 10-year plan for a Grade R centre to be built, which is expected to happen in the 2026/27 financial year.

The "provision of decent classrooms, adoption of the district priorities is derailed by backlog and budget availability," said Roji.