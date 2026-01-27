Namibia: Oshana Police Hunt Suspects After Oshana Tuckshop Robbery

The police in the Oshana region are investigating a robbery that occurred at Okatana, Onawa, on Friday, where two unknown men allegedly threatened a nanny and stole cash.

This is contained in a police weekend crime report issued on Sunday.

"It is alleged that the two unknown men entered the house and asked for water from the nanny, who was alone with a small baby. One of the suspects held the nanny by the throat and demanded money from her, pushed the nanny into the toilet, broke the bedroom door and started searching the entire house," the report reads.

The suspects allegedly stole an amount of N$5 000, as well as additional cash generated from a tuck shop.

No recovery has been made and no arrests have been effected yet. Police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident on the same day, a 52-year-old Namibian male suspect was arrested following an alleged attempted murder at a bar in the Enho location, Onangama village, in the Ohangwena region.

It is alleged that the suspect unlawfully and intentionally shot a 44-year-old Namibian male victim with a shotgun on the left shoulder, resulting in the victim sustaining an open wound. Police investigations continue.

In another unrelated matter, a house at Ongwediva was ravaged by fire on Saturday, with one of the vehicles parked in the garage also destroyed.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown. At approximately 15h30, neighbours noticed smoke coming from the victim's house. At that time, there was no one in the house," the police said.

"They alerted the Ongwediva Town Council Fire Brigade, as well as the police, who responded and managed to extinguish the fire. However, the fire had already caused significant damage to the house and its contents, including a 3.0 double cab, which was also destroyed by the fire," the police added, indicating that the total value of the damage had not yet been established.

Police investigations continue.