Africa: Namibia to Host Africa's Cybersecurity Gathering

Namibia is set to host the International Cybersecurity Conference & Exhibition (NICSC), slated for 22 to 24 April.

According to conference spokesperson Lloyd Sikeba, the timing of the event is critical for the continent.

"As Africa accelerates its digital transformation, cybersecurity is no longer a purely technical issue, It is an economic, social and national security priority," he says.

"NICSC 2026 provides a practical and inclusive platform for leaders and practitioners to share knowledge, learn from real-world incidents and build partnerships that strengthen our collective resilience."

NICSC 2026 will bring together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, critical infrastructure operators, academics, cybersecurity professionals, youth and students.

The conference aims to strengthen cyber resilience, enhance digital trust and promote cross-sector collaboration to curb cyberthreats that are becoming increasingly complex and far reaching.

The 2026 conference will run under the theme 'Securing Africa's Digital Future, Innovation, Resilience, and Sovereignty'.

Speakers and panellists will include experts from Namibia and across Africa.

A public exhibition will showcase the latest cybersecurity and digital solutions, offering organisations, students and the wider public an opportunity to engage with emerging technologies and innovative ideas.

Sikeba says participation has been structured to encourage broad institutional engagement, with growing interest from organisations attending as teams rather than as individuals.