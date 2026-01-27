Sudan: Under the Slogan 'Industry - Engine of Development' - Strategic 'Made in Nile River' Forum Opens

Nile River State Investment and Industry Minister: Industry Represents the Spearhead of National Advancement and Sustainable Development

Minister of Investment, Industry, and Tourism of Nile River State and Head of the Preparatory Committee for the "Made in Nile River" Forum and Exhibition, Othman Abdelrahim Amara, affirmed that industry represents the spearhead of national advancement and sustainable development. He stressed that the forum aims to establish a comprehensive strategic vision for the future of the industrial sector, aligned with current economic and political developments.

In his opening speech, delivered under the slogan "Industry: Engine of Sustainable Development", the Minister highlighted the unique advantages of Nile River State, including its strategic location, qualified human resources, and effective security system, which have made the state a hub for major national industries and high-value investments.

He welcomed guests and participating delegations, expressing optimism for the new year and reaffirming the commitment to continuing the path of construction and development. He also paid tribute to the Sudanese Armed Forces for their heroic role in defending the country and safeguarding national unity, praising the remarkable victories achieved.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Minister emphasized that investment is a powerful tool for progress, pledging to attract additional domestic and foreign investments and elevate the industrial sector, given its direct positive impact on the national economy and the state's economy. He noted the ongoing work to develop flexible strategies responsive to economic and political challenges.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Wali of Nile River State for his unwavering support for the Ministry's activities and extended thanks to all participating institutions, factories, and sponsoring companies that contributed to the success of the forum.