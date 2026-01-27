Sudan: Prime Minister - Agricultural Bank Is Key Artery for Financing the Agricultural Sector

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris emphasized the pivotal role of the Sudanese Agricultural Bank as the main artery for financing the country's agricultural sector.

The remarks came during his Monday meeting in Khartoum with a delegation from the Bank, headed by General Manager Salah Mohamed Abdelrahim.

The Prime Minister directed the Agricultural Bank to strengthen and enhance its relationship with the agricultural sector, noting that the Bank should serve as the primary channel for engagement with all government entities.

In a press statement, the General Manager said the meeting discussed ways to import agricultural inputs amid the exceptional circumstances facing the country, noting that the Prime Minister instructed the Bank to establish commercial partnerships with key producers in several Arab and foreign countries.

Salah Mohamed added that the Prime Minister also directed the rehabilitation of the Port Sudan silo to enable it to store, sieve, and prepare crops for export and domestic use. He affirmed that the meeting underscored support for the Bank in fulfilling its vital role in the nation's agricultural operations.