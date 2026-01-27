Sudan: Al-Eisir Stands On the Damage Extent At the Sudanese General Broadcasting Corporation

Omdurman — The Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Ali Al-Eisir, inspected the Sudanese General Broadcasting Corporation at its headquarters in Omdurman, observing firsthand the extensive damage inflicted on the institution by the rebellious militia.

The Minister stated that the Corporation suffered losses estimated at over USD 15 million due to the destruction and damage of technical equipment, the theft of approximately 50 transmitters, and the disruption of 30 radio broadcasting stations operating on medium and short-wave frequencies.

Al-Eisir noted that the attacks were carried out in a professional manner, reflecting the perpetrators' knowledge of the value and importance of the equipment and its direct impact on media operations, which led to the disabling of a significant number of radio and television broadcasting platforms.

The Minister emphasized that the Ministry is capable of overcoming this major challenge, aiming to fully rebuild and rehabilitate national media institutions through existing local and international partnerships, enabling them to resume their vital role in raising awareness and effectively conveying Sudanese media content with professionalism.

He praised the Ministry's partners and supporters, particularly Arabsat and the Union of Arab Broadcasters, highlighting that these partnerships constitute a fundamental pillar in reactivating broadcasting stations and restoring the Corporation's leading role as the "spearhead" in delivering audio and visual content across Sudan and internationally.

Al-Eisir stressed the Ministry's commitment not only to restore the Corporation to its former status but also to modernize it with advanced, state-of-the-art technology, despite the widespread destruction of equipment and the disruption of thousands of kilometres of radio broadcasting networks. He reaffirmed that the Ministry is moving forward with rebuilding national media institutions with strength and efficiency, ensuring they are better equipped to fulfil their national mission.