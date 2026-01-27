Ethiopia: Sudan's Army Recaptures Key Area Near Ethiopian Border From RSF

Addis Abeba — Sudanese army forces say they have recaptured the Al-Sillik area in Blue Nile state, near the border with Ethiopia, from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), following heavy fighting over the weekend.

In a statement issued on Monday and cited by Anadolu News Agency, the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) 4th Infantry Division said its troops regained control of Al-Sillik "after a well-planned military operation," claiming the offensive routed RSF fighters and inflicted heavy losses in both lives and equipment. The army also said the clashes affected RSF allies from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF or SPLM-N.

The development follows reports, cited earlier by Addis Standard from Sudan Tribune, that RSF and SPLM-N forces launched a large-scale attack on Sudan's Blue Nile region from South Sudanese territory on Sunday. According to Sudanese government sources quoted by the outlet, the assault targeted Al-Sillik, Milkan, and other locations in Bau County, prompting fierce battles with the army's 4th Infantry Division.

Sudanese officials described the attack as "foreign aggression" and accused South Sudan of allowing its territory to be used for training and the transfer of military equipment to the attacking forces. The officials also said the fighting triggered widespread civilian displacement toward safer areas within Bau County.

Blue Nile state, which borders both Ethiopia and South Sudan, has seen rising military tensions in recent months amid mobilization by the RSF and SPLM-N along border areas. Khartoum has also previously accused the United Arab Emirates of establishing military bases near Sudan's borders with South Sudan and Ethiopia, alleging that the UAE is backing the RSF as part of efforts to open a new front in the Blue Nile region.

Earlier this month, the SAF said its troops destroyed several RSF vehicles in the Blue Nile sector during operations conducted over a 72-hour period. In a statement issued on 12 January 2026, the army said four RSF vehicles were destroyed in the area, with dozens of fighters killed or wounded.

The SAF added that operations in the Kordofan sector resulted in the destruction of 56 RSF vehicles, while a further 47 vehicles were destroyed in Darfur. The army also claimed to have struck and destroyed RSF fuel and ammunition depots across multiple locations, as fighting continues on several fronts across the country.