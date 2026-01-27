Tunisia: Tripartite Consultation Mechanism Meeting On Libya Concludes With Adoption of Final Statement

Tunis — Tunisia hosted on Monday a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt within the framework of the Tripartite Consultation Mechanism on Libya, to discuss the latest developments in the Libyan crisis and ways to advance a political settlement that meets the aspirations of the Libyan people for security and stability.

According to a statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting reflects the will of the three countries' leadership to intensify regular consultations, strengthen coordination and unify joint efforts in the interest of Libya and the region as a whole.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Tunisian Foreign Minister, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, and his counterparts, Algerian Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptians Abroad, Badr Abdelatty, to affirm that the supreme interest of Libya and the Libyan people is the guiding principle and main objective of this tripartite process.

They underscored the need to enhance continuous consultations on the Libyan file, coordinate efforts among themselves, and support UN initiatives to ensure Libya's unity and stability.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The ministers stressed "the exclusive Libyan ownership of the political process in Libya" and that the solution must be inter-Libyan, without excluding any party, under the sponsorship and support of the United Nations.

They highlighted the importance of strengthening economic ties across Libya to achieve comprehensive social and economic development for the Libyan people.

On this occasion, Mohamed Ali Nafti reiterated Tunisia's steadfast position supporting Libyan-Libyan dialogue, within the framework of consensus among the various components of the Libyan political scene, in a way that serves the interests of the Libyan people and meets their aspirations for security, stability, and development, free from any external interference.

He also stressed the importance of the tripartite consultation mechanism as a practical framework for constructive dialogue and unifying visions.

The three ministers also held a working session with the UN Special Representative for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, reaffirming their support for UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement and emphasising the importance of coordination with neighbouring countries to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the UN roadmap.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers reiterated the importance of maintaining regular tripartite consultations. They welcomed the next meeting to be held in Cairo at a date to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

According to the Ministry, the following statement was adopted:

Final Statement of the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt under the Tripartite Consultation Mechanism on Libya

(Tunis, January 26, 2026)

Affirming the strong historical and fraternal ties between the Republic of Tunisia, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, and the Arab Republic of Egypt with the brotherly state of Libya, and in line with directives from the leadership of the three countries, Tunisia hosted on January 26, 2026 the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Tunisia, Algeria, and Egypt within the framework of the Tripartite Consultation Mechanism, with the participation of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya, to discuss the latest developments in Libya and ways to advance a comprehensive political settlement responding to the aspirations of the Libyan people for security and stability.

The ministers reaffirmed that the supreme interest of Libya and the Libyan people is the main guiding principle of this tripartite process, supporting all regional and UN efforts aimed at achieving the Libyan people's aspirations for a comprehensive political settlement that ensures Libya's territorial unity and preserves its national resources.

The ministers emphasised that full Libyan ownership of the political process is fundamental and non-negotiable. The solution must be inter-Libyan, without excluding any party, with the goal of building a unified state with stable institutions that ensure security, development, and welfare, and preserve Libya's national resources. They called on all Libyan parties to prioritise dialogue, overcome divisions, unify military and security institutions and support the work of the Joint Military Committee.

The ministers called for intensified efforts to hold presidential and parliamentary elections concurrently, enabling the end of division and the unification of institutions to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Libyan people.

The ministers stressed the importance of keeping Libya free from regional and international tensions, rejecting all external interference, allowing the Libyan people to develop and approve internal agreements without oversight or imposition and called for the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters from across the country.

The ministers expressed their readiness to meet and consult with various Libyan leaders to facilitate rapprochement among the Libyan people.

The ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening economic ties across Libya to achieve comprehensive economic and social development for the Libyan people, establishing an environment conducive to reaching the desired political settlement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Libya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ministers stressed that Libya's security and stability are integral to Arab security and the security and stability of the Sahel and Sahara regions, necessitating enhanced consultation and coordination to protect Libya and the region from existing threats.

The ministers praised the working session with the UN Special Representative, reaffirming the importance of coordination with direct neighbours and enhancing UN efforts to achieve a comprehensive political settlement. They called for intensified efforts to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the UN roadmap.

The ministers underscored the importance of establishing a structured plan for a Libyan-Libyan political solution under UN supervision, with clear timelines and all necessary foundational steps sought by the Libyan people.

The ministers welcomed Tunisia's readiness to host high-level meetings with all concerned Libyan parties to advance toward a comprehensive and inclusive political solution desired by the Libyan people.

Finally, the Algerian and Egyptian ministers and the UN Special Representative for Libya expressed their sincere gratitude to Tunisia for hosting the meeting and its hospitality. They agreed on the importance of maintaining regular tripartite consultations, with the next meeting to be held in Cairo at a date to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.