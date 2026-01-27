Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Egyptian Foreign Minister

Tunis — President Kais Saied received met, Monday, at the Carthage Palace Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, who is on a visit to Tunisia to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Tripartite Neighbouring Countries Mechanism for Libya, hosted by Tunisia.

During this meeting, Badr Abdelatty delivered a written message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to President Kais Saied, conveying his sincere greetings and esteem for Tunisia and its people, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic began the meeting by emphasising that Tunisian-Egyptian relations are deeply rooted in history and that the shared challenges faced by both countries, due to the accelerating pace of events in the region and the world, require working side by side and at a higher pace to shorten distances in time and move forward decisively to overcome all these challenges.

He stressed that both countries have all the capabilities to confront the dangers threatening the region and anything that threatens Arab national security, and that efforts must be unified to have a meaningful impact on the course of events.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Head of State reaffirmed Tunisia's firm position in support of the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent state with full sovereignty over all Palestinian territory, with Al-Quds as its capital.

Regarding the situation in Libya, the President of the Republic reiterated that it is not an international issue but a purely national one and that the solution can only be an inter-Libyan one.

He noted that the continuation of its management since 2011 in this manner has not achieved the Libyan people's aspirations for security, unity, and stability. Moreover, the Libyans possess the capabilities to devise solutions acceptable to the Libyan people.

In this context, the Head of State reaffirmed Tunisia's readiness to host an inclusive conference where Libyans can freely choose the solutions they deem acceptable and are capable of shaping the future they desire on their own.