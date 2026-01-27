Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Algerian Foreign Minister

Tunis — President Kais Saied met, Monday, at the Carthage Palace, Algerian Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, who is on a visit to Tunisia to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Tripartite Neighbouring Countries Mechanism for Libya, hosted by Tunisia.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, Ahmed Attaf conveyed, at the beginning of the meeting, the greetings and esteem of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President Kais Saied, as well as his sincere fraternal wishes for Tunisia and its people for further development and prosperity.

On this occasion, the Head of State reiterated the depth of the historical ties between Tunisia and Algeria, the strength of bilateral cooperation, and the shared desire to further enhance it across all fields, while facing the various challenges confronting both countries and the region.

This requires intensified cooperation and working hand in hand to envision a better future that meets the aspirations of both peoples, he said.

Regarding the situation in Libya, the President of the Republic reaffirmed the same position he has held since 2020, which is that the solution in Libya can only be an inter- Libyan one and that internationalizing national issues only complicates them.

He noted that consultative meetings are important, but consultation is not an end in itself; rather, it is a tool to assist the Libyan people in achieving all their aspirations and expectations.

They alone are authorised to determine their own destiny, free from any external interference.

President Kais Saied reaffirmed that only Libyans are capable of making their choices according to what their people approve, stressing Tunisia's commitment to Libya's unity, security, and stability.

The Head of State added that Tunisia is ready to host an inclusive conference where Libyans can meet and freely choose what they aspire to, as they possess all the capabilities and competencies to realise the will of the Libyan people.