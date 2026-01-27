Zimbabwe: Varun Beverages Sued Over Labour Law Violations

27 January 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zimbabwe's labour movement has lodged a formal complaint against Varun Beverages Zimbabwe, accusing the company of breaching labour laws and obstructing trade union activities.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) confirmed it received a complaint from the Beverages and Allied Products Workers Union of Zimbabwe (BAPWUZ), detailing alleged violations at the company's bottling operations. In a letter dated January 22, 2026, BAPWUZ secretary-general Runesu Dzimiri said the company failed to facilitate lawful union organising as required under the Labour Act.

The union alleges that efforts to submit membership forms, activate a check-off system, and notify management of worker meetings were repeatedly blocked from September 2025 onward.

Several follow-up attempts reportedly yielded no access, with management allegedly postponing meetings to March 2026.

BAPWUZ claims the conduct violates workers' rights to freedom of association. Sources also allege widespread use of fixed-term contracts and intimidation of workers against union membership. Varun Beverages Zimbabwe is a subsidiary of Varun Beverages Limited, based in India.

