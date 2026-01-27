Zimbabwe: Mvuma Man Jailed 15 Years for Sexual Abuse of Minor Cousin

A 26-year-old man from Mvuma has been sentenced to an effective 15 years in prison after being convicted of multiple sexual offences involving his 14-year-old cousin.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man was convicted by the Gweru Magistrates' Court on several counts of rape and one count of indecent assault.

The court heard that the offences were committed in November 2025 and January 2026 when the accused repeatedly targeted the minor at different locations including at grazing land and at her home.

The matter came to light after family members became suspicious of the accused's conduct and reported the case to the police, leading to his arrest.

The magistrate sentenced the offender to 15 years' imprisonment on each rape count and 12 months for indecent assault with the sentences ordered to run concurrently resulting in an effective jail term of 15 years.

In condemning the crimes, the NPAZ said it would continue to deal firmly with cases involving sexual abuse of children, particularly those committed within the family setting.

"We remain unwavering in our commitment to ensuring perpetrators face the full weight of justice to protect the dignity of the Zimbabwean child," the NPA said.