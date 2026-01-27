Namibia: Employers, Fishermen Clash At Walvis

Walvis Bay — Tempers flared at a Labour Advisory Council consultative meeting between fishing industry employers and employees in Walvis Bay on Thursday. The two-day consultations were held to address alleged exploitation of workers in the sector. However, Thursday's feedback session was briefly disrupted when some workers complained that their grievances were not properly aired because their unions are not recognised bargaining unions.

"We don't want him! We will not listen to him... he should go!" some workers shouted, demanding that the council chairperson, Bro- Matthew Shinguadja, leave the meeting. He complied, and the session continued.

The workers later told New Era that they blame Shinguadja for the nationwide fishermen strike of 2015 when he served as the labour commissioner.

The two-day engagement began last Wednesday with separate sessions, where employees and employers presented grievances to the council.

The Labour Advisory Council was tasked by labour minister Fillemon Wise Immanuel to investigate alleged exploitation in the fishing industry, after which submissions from both sides will be compiled.

Chief among the concerns, council member George Ampweya pointed to wage discrepancies, long working hours as well as health and safety hazards.

Some fishermen reportedly work up to 12-hour shifts at sea without overtime pay. Additionally, controlling night shifts remains a challenge.

"Some employees alleged they receive only half salaries during periods when there is no work, linked to times when quotas are unavailable," Ampweya said.

Council member Meriam Nekodemus added that workers also complained about deductions from their salaries made without consultation and consent, which is in direct contravention of the Labour Act. Workers alleged unequal pay for equal work, particularly for those employed through third-party entities.

They said some are paid on commission with basic salaries below the national minimum wage.

Workers questioned aspects of the redress employment programme, claiming unequal pay compared to other employees.

They alleged that some receive salaries without working.

They also criticised quota allocations, saying benefits are concentrated among a few individuals or families, and government action over the past five years has been inadequate.

Feedback

Employers told the council that employees are generally paid according to contracts and agreements.

Some companies pay workers even when there is no work, such as during periods when fishing quotas are exhausted or vessels are delayed.

They said seasonal workers are paid according to contract duration, sometimes tied to catch volumes in an incentive-based system.

Employers maintained that they comply with minimum wage requirements and pay employees on time, with payslips issued.

They noted the seasonal nature of the industry makes consistent salaries challenging during off-season periods.

Employers also acknowledged that lunch breaks may not always be taken at sea when operations are ongoing.

They cited sector agreements intended to allow flexibility in working hours.

The employers suggested a specific law may be needed to regulate working hours more directly in the fishing industry.

The council is expected to visit some of the fishing companies, after which they will compile and submit their findings to the minister.