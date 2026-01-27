Namibia: Thrilling Draws Mark Wsl Opening Weekend ...Round Two to Be More Enticing

The 2025 FNB Women's Super League kicked off in entertaining fashion, with goals, late drama and honest assessments from coaches highlighting both the excitement and early-season challenges facing teams.

The opening match at the Unam Stadium in Windhoek delivered fireworks, as FC Ongos Ladies and Julinho Athletic Ladies played to a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Julinho Athletic Ladies head coach Nicky Gaweseb described the encounter as a tough test, admitting his side was content to walk away with a point after a demanding contest.

"Playing FC Ongos is never easy. We only trained for two weeks, so our fitness is not yet at the level we want. I told the players to contain themselves in the first half. Ongos scored two quick, good goals. In the second half, Ongos' level dropped, and we managed to draw," said the coach.

Gaweseb added that fitness levels and positional discipline remain key focus areas as the season progresses.

Julinho vice captain Asteria Angula echoed her coach's sentiments, praising the character shown by her youthful side.

"It was a fantastic match. Ongos came on strong, and we didn't want to be the underdogs. We motivated each other on the field, especially because we have a lot of young players. Our ball work is good, but fitness is what we really want to work on because it will carry us throughout the league," she said.

At the same venue, Unam Bokkies were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Arrows Ladies FC.

Unam Bokkies assistant coach Salome Guises felt her side had control for large spells before a costly error allowed Arrows back into the game.

"We were in control of the match until a mistake cost us the equaliser. The defenders and midfield worked really hard. Arrows is a strong team, and we knew that. We need to work on our final third. We have a very young squad, but there is quality," she said.

Team captain Hillary 'Hazard' Gontes expressed satisfaction with the overall performance but stressed the need to improve in front of goal.

"I am pleased with how we played, but we need to sharpen our finishing going forward," she added.

Arrows Ladies FC coach Etoo Nakale described the match as evenly balanced, noting an improved second-half display from his side.

"We didn't have a good first half, but we neutralised the match in the second half. We still have injured players and didn't have a full squad. We are also working on players' fitness. We need to improve in midfield and on the finishing touches," said the coach.

Meanwhile, defending champions Beauties FC, now competing under the name Mighty Gunners Ladies, made a strong statement with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Windhoek City SC at the NFA Technical Centre.

Other results in the WSL:

Mighty Angels FC 1-0 African Stars Queens FC

V-Power Angels FC 4-0 NUST Babes FC

Khomas Nampol Ladies 3-0 Desert Foxes