Namibia: Women Super League Kicks Off With Title Ambitions, Fresh Faces ... Competitive Season Loads

The First National Bank (FNB) Women's Super League officially returns this weekend, with matches scheduled across the country as clubs begin another campaign filled with ambition, rebuilding, and renewed belief.

New Era visited several training grounds to gauge the mood among coaches as the countdown to kick-off draws to a close, with many teams confident that this season could mark a turning point for women's football in Namibia.

Last season produced one of the biggest upsets in the league's history when Beauties FC, now known as Mighty Gunners Ladies Football Club, stunned the competition to lift the title. Their triumph came at the expense of the defending champions, Ongos Ladies, who fell just short despite a strong campaign.

Determined to write a new chapter, Ongos Ladies assistant coach Eliaser Amuthitu believes the upcoming season will be different as the team sets its sights firmly on the championship.

Amuthitu said the technical team and players are building on last season's positives, where Ongos Ladies finished second despite not starting the campaign as title favourites.

"Last season, nobody expected us to finish second. That was not even our plan - we wanted to win the league. Unfortunately, it did not work out because we had too many draws and our squad was not complete," he said.

He explained that preparations for the new season began as early as 5 January, with encouraging numbers and commitment at training.

"We started with just over 10 players and gradually built from there. The girls are eager, motivated, and their fitness levels are not bad. You cannot build Rome in one day, but things are looking good," he said.

Fitness has been a major focus, with the team already conducting fitness tests and planning another round in the coming weeks.

"This year should be different, so we are hammering fitness. These are ladies who understand that fitness can improve very quickly, and we want to be ready from the start," he noted.

Amuthitu added that the club has injected fresh energy into the squad by recruiting young, quick, and mentally sharp players.

"The game is getting tougher and tougher. You need to be strong mentally and sharp in decision-making. We brought in a few youngsters, not only to strengthen our squad but also to grow the pool of women footballers in Namibia," said Amuthitu. He also called on the public to rally behind the league.

"People should come out and support. Women's football is entertaining, yet it has been neglected for a long time," he shared.

V-Power Angels eye major climb

V-Power Angels head coach Risto Shikomba has also set ambitious targets, making it clear that the club will not be satisfied with another ninth-place finish.

"This is not the V-Power everyone knows. We started as early as October last year, because we want to go back to where we belong," he said.

While remaining guarded about specifics, Shikomba confirmed that the squad has been strengthened and that the technical team has been refreshed.

"We are aiming for the top four, but honestly, we want the top three. We believe we have the squad to put us in that position. There are new players to look out for, new experiences, and new coaches as well," he said.

He added that both performance and results are expected to improve significantly compared to last season.

Unam Bokkies building with purpose

Unam Bokkies FC, who finished fifth last season, are focusing on steady growth and improved consistency. Assistant coach Bores Uirab said the team has been training for the past two weeks, concentrating on fitness, formations, and attacking play.

"Fitness is picking up, and I am excited. We want to turn our draws into wins," Uirab said.

The club has continued to trust in youth development, integrating young players into the senior squad early.

"We gave our young stars a head start by integrating them last season. We want an exciting style of play, more touches on the ball, and more chances created. There are many ways to score goals, and we want to remember those moments at the end of the season," he said.

Uirab believes the women's game in Namibia is improving steadily.

"The standard of football is becoming more structured, fluid and progressive. At Unam Bokkies, we focus on developing players, not just chasing wins," he said.

Boost for women's football

Meanwhile, FNB has reaffirmed its commitment to women's football by announcing a N$9.3 million sponsorship for the league over a three-year period. The funding will be spread across three seasons, providing much-needed stability and support for the competition.