Uganda: Bobi Wine Alleges Continued Threats, Arrests of Supporters After Election

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has alleged continued threats against his life, a sustained military presence around his home, and widespread arrests and killings of opposition supporters following Uganda's recent presidential election.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi said he remains in hiding, claiming that the President's son, who is also the Chief of Defence Forces, is "still looking for me and issuing threats to harm me." He added that supporters are shielding him for his safety.

Kyagulanyi who is in hiding at the moment said his wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi, is still recovering from what he described as the trauma of an overnight raid and assault at their home.

He further alleged that thousands of NUP supporters have been "violently arrested and detained," while several others were "murdered in cold blood."

"My home is still surrounded by the military," Kyagulanyi said, attributing the situation to his decision to challenge President Yoweri Museveni in the election.

He claimed that President Museveni faced widespread rejection at the polls and accused authorities of shutting down the internet and using force to secure victory.

He had to shut down the internet and declare himself 'winner' at gunpoint," Kyagulanyi said, without providing evidence.

Despite the allegations, Kyagulanyi said the opposition remains committed to political change.

"We remain committed to freeing our nation," he said, adding that he believes Ugandans will ultimately prevail.

The government has previously rejected accusations of election rigging, unlawful arrests and extrajudicial killings, saying security operations are conducted within the law to maintain public order.