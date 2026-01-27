South Africa: Tshwane Cuts Power to Estates and Offices Over R24 Billion Debt

Tshwane cut power to Kgosi Mampuru, SAPS Training College and Blue Valley Country Estate as part of Rea Tima campaign.

Aaron Maluleka said Tshwane is owed R24-billion and urged residents with arrears to visit municipal offices to arrange payments.

Tshwane municipality switched off electricity at government buildings and wealthy estates over the weekend as part of its Rea Tima campaign to recover unpaid bills.

On Friday, the city cut power to Kgosi Mampuru, the SAPS Training College, SITA and Public Works. On Saturday, teams moved to Blue Valley Country Estate.

The campaign extended to affluent estates including Copperleaf Golf and Country Estate and Blue Valley Country Estate. Several residential properties had illegally bypassed the electricity system, resulting in immediate disconnections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

City of Tshwane MMC for Housing and Human Settlements Aaron Maluleka said the revenue collection drive would continue as the municipality works to recover money owed to the city.

"The City's outstanding debt currently stands at approximately R24-billion, and we are urging all communities and residents to continue paying for services," he said.

Maluleka encouraged residents with arrears to visit municipal offices to make payment arrangements. He said municipal teams remain on the ground and will disconnect services where there has been no response.

"This programme is not aimed at targeting or embarrassing any individuals or departments," he said.

Maluleka said the objective of the campaign is to ensure the city can meet its financial obligations and continue delivering services to all communities.

"This can only be achieved if residents honour their accounts and settle their outstanding debts," he said.

He confirmed that executive leadership is actively involved in the campaign to support revenue collection efforts. Maluleka said the city appreciates residents who have already responded and remains confident that others will follow.