South Africa: Families Must Buy Staple Food Even When Prices Rise

Core staple foods make up more than half of a low-income household's monthly food spending and cannot be skipped, even when prices rise.

Families buy basics like maize meal, rice and bread first to avoid hunger, leaving less money for protein, fruit and vegetables.

Low-income families are forced to buy basic food items first every month, even when prices rise, according to the latest Household Affordability Index.

The data shows that core staple foods make up more than half of the total household food basket. These foods include items such as maize meal, rice, bread and other basics needed to prepare meals.

Because these foods are essential, households cannot delay buying them or remove them from their shopping lists when prices increase. Families prioritise these items to make sure there is at least something to eat at home.

When the cost of staple foods rises, there is less money left for other items. Protein, fruit and vegetables are often reduced or dropped altogether as households try to stretch their budgets.

The report explains that this lack of choice makes food inflation especially painful for low-income families. Unlike wealthier households, they cannot switch easily or cut back without risking hunger.