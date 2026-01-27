Namibia: How Women's Football in Namibia Has Grown

A couple of years ago, I quietly retired from club football.

I had my time in the Women's Super League, an era defined as much by passion as it was by struggle.

Back then, the women's game survived on sheer will. Scholarships were rare, role models were few and far between, and if you picked up a serious injury, that was often the end of the road.

You played through pain, hoped for the best and prayed your body would forgive you later.

Fast forward to the opening weekend of the 2025 FNB Women's Super League, and there I was on the sidelines, not in boots this time, but with a camping chair and a camera, soaking it all in.

What I saw left me smiling.

The women's game in Namibia is on the rise, and the signs are no longer subtle.

The most striking improvement is in football intelligence. Players are reading the game better.

Their movement off the ball is deliberate, communication is constant, and there is a visible confidence in how they carry themselves.

This is not accidental growth.

It is the result of exposure, better coaching structures and the simple but powerful act of playing consistently at a competitive level.

Statistics back this up.

Over the past five seasons, the league has expanded its footprint, with more registered players and more structured competitions.

The Namibia Football Association has reported steady growth in women's player registrations, while the national women's team has become more active on the continental stage, competing regularly in COSAFA and Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

More games mean more learning, and more learning is clearly translating onto the pitch.

One of the most encouraging developments is the increasing professionalism around player welfare.

Some clubs have now roped in fitness instructors and access to basic sports therapy services.

This may sound ordinary in elite footballing nations - but for those of us who played when ice packs and home remedies were the norm, it is revolutionary.

Today, injured players are sent to physiotherapists, recovery is taken seriously, and careers are no longer ended by a single bad tackle.

That alone deserves applause.

Of course, the journey is far from complete.

Training grounds remain a major concern.

Too many teams still operate on substandard pitches - and in some cases, without proper facilities at all.

This is not just a women's football is sue. It reflects broader infrastructural challenges in Namibian sport.

But it is also an area where investment, both public and private, could dramatically accelerate progress.

That, however, is a story for another day.

What deserves celebration right now is the pipeline of talent and the confidence of youth.

It is refreshing to see young girls stepping into the league, holding their own against senior players, unafraid and technically assured.

Even more inspiring are the parents who are investing time, money and belief into their daughters' football journeys.

In a country where girls' sport has often been treated as an afterthought, that support matters more than we sometimes realise.

Namibia has also begun exporting its talent, a key indicator of growth in any football ecosystem.

Zenatha Coleman's success in Europe, including stints in Spain, remains a beacon for aspiring players.

Others have followed similar paths, securing opportunities in South Africa and beyond.

These exports are not just personal success stories.

They validate the local league and show young players that professional pathways are real, not imagined. Yet, none of this progress can be sustained without support from the stands.

Football thrives on energy - on people showing up.

I implore Namibians to invest their time and presence by turning up to women's matches.

The players feel it. They feed off it. And the game grows because of it.

From the days of uncertainty and limited opportunities to an era of confidence, structure and ambition, women's football in Namibia has come a long way.

Sitting in that camping chair over the weekend, watching the next generation take charge of the game, one thing was clear: the future is not just hopeful, it is already playing out on our fields.

I just wish that the Namibia Football Association can invest in grassroots programmes and youth development structures.