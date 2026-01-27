South Africa: SANDF Conducts Project Owethu Outreach in Limpopo

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), through the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), is conducting Project OWETHU, a humanitarian community outreach programme in Limpopo.

In a statement on Monday, the department explained that Project OWETHU is a Department of Defence supported initiative aimed at providing integrated healthcare, social and youth development services to impoverished and rural communities.

"The programme will deliver general healthcare services, social and youth development support, as well as oral health and ophthalmology services with a specific focus on cataract surgeries to assist in reducing the surgical backlog at Elim District Hospital, George Masebe District Hospital and FH Odendaal District Hospital," the department said.

In addition, the programme will render mental health services, ancillary health services, various sporting activities and conduct an awareness drive on drug and substance abuse.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

These interventions are intended to promote psychological well-being, encourage healthy lifestyle choices and strengthen preventative healthcare within the participating communities.

The programme will be rolled out across the following districts and venues:

Sekhukhune District (Mashoanyaneng Village) from 26 Jan to 30 Jan 2026.

Waterberg District (Ga-Matlou) from 02 to 06 Feb 2026.

Vhembe District (Basani Village) from 09 to 13 Feb 2026.

Project OWETHU will culminate in an official launch on 17 February 2026 at the Collins Chabane Local Municipality Community Hall.

The department added that multidisciplinary teams from SAMHS in collaboration with provincial government departments will render health services, social welfare support and youth empowerment programmes throughout the rollout period. - SAnews.gov.za