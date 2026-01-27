South Africa: Eastern Cape Launches R19.5m Irrigation Schemes Revival Programme

Eastern Cape Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will launch a R19.5 million provincial irrigation schemes revival programme aimed at strengthening food security and driving agricultural economic growth.

The programme will support vegetable, grain and fodder production, as well as the provision of equipment and machinery, covering a total of 1 528 hectares of land across the province.

The investment forms part of commitments outlined in the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture's 2025/26 policy speech to revive irrigation schemes as a catalyst for agricultural development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In its efforts to curb food insecurity, the MEC said the department has prioritised the revitalisation of irrigation schemes during the seventh term of government to position agriculture as a key economic growth frontier.

She said the revival programme is set to improve agricultural productivity, enhance food security, provide reliable income for landowners participating in irrigation schemes, stimulate local economies and boost livelihoods in rural communities.

"This revitalisation programme will ensure food security, strengthen farmer support and strengthen partnerships between government, private sector and communities," Kontsiwe said.

Of the total investment, the Amathole District will see 613 hectares developed at a cost of R5 million, while Chris Hani District will develop 700 hectares through an investment of R6 million. The OR Tambo District will develop 215 hectares, supported by R3.5 million.

R5m allocated for production commercialisation

In addition, the department's implementing agency, the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA), has been allocated R5 million to support the commercialisation of production.

This includes organising markets, introducing new production technologies, providing technical support and facilitating access to production finance.

The MEC noted that funding criteria is not limited and that districts will be allowed to make their own determinations where infrastructure repairs or other specific needs arise.

According to the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey, the Eastern Cape has the highest proportion of households with access to land at 67%, while only 37% of that land is currently under productive use.

Kontsiwe said the revitalisation of irrigation schemes presents a significant opportunity to unlock this potential and expand productive land use across the province.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Agriculture is a major employer of semi-skilled workers, and investment in this sector can greatly contribute to reducing unemployment and food insecurity. Irrigation schemes are seen as a vehicle that can significantly contribute to an increase in agricultural productivity in the province," she said.

She highlighted the Zanyokhwe Irrigation Scheme, which spans six villages and covers 635 hectares, with 412 hectares under irrigation. The scheme supports 87 landowners organised into seven primary co-operatives and one secondary co-operative.

The launch, to be held on Tuesday at the Zanyokhwe Irrigation Scheme in Middledrift, will include the introduction of the newly appointed board, a potato harvest demonstration and the welcoming of graduate interns placed at the scheme by the department to gain practical farming and business experience.

The MEC is also expected to hand over vegetable production inputs, irrigation pipes, fodder production inputs and tractor implements to beneficiaries.